Indian Forces' Successful Arms Recovery in Manipur

In a coordinated effort, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, working alongside Manipur Police, executed a series of successful operations resulting in the seizure of 14 weapons, ammunition, and warlike stores. These operations took place in both hill and valley regions across Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, and Thoubal districts, according to a release issued on Sunday.

Acting on precise intelligence regarding arms in Loiching Ridge, Kangpokpi district, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police conducted a joint raid on December 2. Their efforts led to the recovery of a sniper rifle, a Lathode gun, two 9mm pistols, an SBBL gun, ammunition, and other military equipment.

Similar operations that day in Churachandpur district's Phaikhothang Village yielded a 7.62 mm SLR rifle, a 12-bore single-barrel gun, and a 9mm pistol. Subsequent raids in Thoubal district on December 4 and 6 uncovered additional firearms and explosives, which were handed over to Manipur Police, showcasing the forces' dedication to regional peace.

