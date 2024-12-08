Left Menu

Indian Forces' Successful Arms Recovery in Manipur

In coordinated operations, Indian Army and Assam Rifles, with Manipur Police, seized weapons and warlike stores in Manipur's districts, showcasing effective collaboration for regional security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 23:54 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 23:54 IST
Indian Forces' Successful Arms Recovery in Manipur
Security forces recover arms and ammunition from hill, valley regions of Manipur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a coordinated effort, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, working alongside Manipur Police, executed a series of successful operations resulting in the seizure of 14 weapons, ammunition, and warlike stores. These operations took place in both hill and valley regions across Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, and Thoubal districts, according to a release issued on Sunday.

Acting on precise intelligence regarding arms in Loiching Ridge, Kangpokpi district, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police conducted a joint raid on December 2. Their efforts led to the recovery of a sniper rifle, a Lathode gun, two 9mm pistols, an SBBL gun, ammunition, and other military equipment.

Similar operations that day in Churachandpur district's Phaikhothang Village yielded a 7.62 mm SLR rifle, a 12-bore single-barrel gun, and a 9mm pistol. Subsequent raids in Thoubal district on December 4 and 6 uncovered additional firearms and explosives, which were handed over to Manipur Police, showcasing the forces' dedication to regional peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024