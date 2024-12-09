Left Menu

Ninjacart Revolutionizes Agri-Tech with New Startup Program

Ninjacart, a leading agri-tech startup in India, launches the Ninjacart Startup Program. This initiative offers technology, financial backing, VC partner access, and expert advisory services to early-stage FoodTech and AgTech startups, aiming to accelerate their growth and innovation in the global food distribution sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 09-12-2024 10:47 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 10:47 IST
Ninjacart Revolutionizes Agri-Tech with New Startup Program
  • Country:
  • India

Ninjacart, a prominent player in India's agri-tech sector, has unveiled its latest initiative, the Ninjacart Startup Program, designed to bolster early-stage FoodTech and AgTech startups. This program aims at expediting growth by providing access to advanced technology, venture capital partners, and expert business advisory.

Having accumulated considerable experience in optimizing agricultural supply chains, Ninjacart is set to aid startups in scaling operations more rapidly. The program offers participating startups access to innovative supply chain management tools, opportunities for VC pitching, financial support, and bespoke business advice.

The Ninjacart Startup Program is open for applications, inviting startups established in 2020 or later. With this initiative, Ninjacart underscores its commitment to fostering innovation and transformation within the global agriculture ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024