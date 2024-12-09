Ninjacart Revolutionizes Agri-Tech with New Startup Program

Ninjacart, a prominent player in India's agri-tech sector, has unveiled its latest initiative, the Ninjacart Startup Program, designed to bolster early-stage FoodTech and AgTech startups. This program aims at expediting growth by providing access to advanced technology, venture capital partners, and expert business advisory.

Having accumulated considerable experience in optimizing agricultural supply chains, Ninjacart is set to aid startups in scaling operations more rapidly. The program offers participating startups access to innovative supply chain management tools, opportunities for VC pitching, financial support, and bespoke business advice.

The Ninjacart Startup Program is open for applications, inviting startups established in 2020 or later. With this initiative, Ninjacart underscores its commitment to fostering innovation and transformation within the global agriculture ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)