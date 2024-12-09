Ninjacart Revolutionizes Agri-Tech with New Startup Program
Ninjacart, a leading agri-tech startup in India, launches the Ninjacart Startup Program. This initiative offers technology, financial backing, VC partner access, and expert advisory services to early-stage FoodTech and AgTech startups, aiming to accelerate their growth and innovation in the global food distribution sector.
- Country:
- India
Ninjacart, a prominent player in India's agri-tech sector, has unveiled its latest initiative, the Ninjacart Startup Program, designed to bolster early-stage FoodTech and AgTech startups. This program aims at expediting growth by providing access to advanced technology, venture capital partners, and expert business advisory.
Having accumulated considerable experience in optimizing agricultural supply chains, Ninjacart is set to aid startups in scaling operations more rapidly. The program offers participating startups access to innovative supply chain management tools, opportunities for VC pitching, financial support, and bespoke business advice.
The Ninjacart Startup Program is open for applications, inviting startups established in 2020 or later. With this initiative, Ninjacart underscores its commitment to fostering innovation and transformation within the global agriculture ecosystem.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UNDP and KNPA Strengthen Global Efforts Against Technology-Facilitated Gender-Based Violence
CEA Recognizes Surface Hydrokinetic Turbine Technology to Boost Renewable Energy Growth
Hiveloop Technology's Loss Narrows Amid Revenue Decline
OnePlus 13: Revolutionizing Smartphone Technology with Hasselblad Cameras and Snapdragon Power
Vatican Embraces Technology for Holy Year Pilgrimage