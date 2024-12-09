Left Menu

Parliament Chaos: Lok Sabha Adjourned Amidst Opposition Protests

The Lok Sabha was adjourned until midday after opposition MPs disrupted proceedings over various issues. Rahul Gandhi led protests regarding the Adani matter, while Congress and BJP exchanged allegations. The winter session began with early adjournments and will continue until December 20.

Lok Sabha adjourned till noon (Photo/Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Sabha witnessed yet another disruption as proceedings were adjourned until 12 noon on Monday. The chaos erupted after opposition MPs, led by prominent figures, began raising issues during the designated Question Hour. Speaker Om Birla, expressing his dissatisfaction with the disorder, promptly paused the session.

While opposition leader Rahul Gandhi spearheaded a protest on the contentious Adani issue, the demonstration saw participation from various opposition members. However, notable absences included representatives from the Trinamool Congress and the Samajwadi Party. As tempers flared outside the chambers, inside, tensions continued to simmer.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi criticized the alleged oversight of their repeated requests to the Speaker, which aimed at initiating privilege proceedings against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey. Gogoi accused the BJP of trying to derail parliamentary proceedings, while Dubey countered, claiming that the opposition was attempting to stifle his voice and their international connections. The winter session, which kicked off on November 25, continues amidst these charged exchanges and will stretch until December 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

