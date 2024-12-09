Legal Shake-Up: AAP's Sanjeev Nasiar Steps Down Amid Degree Controversy

Left Menu

The Bar Council of India has removed Advocate Sanjeev Nasiar from his Vice Chairman position at the Bar Council of Delhi over allegations concerning the authenticity of his LL.B. degree. An urgent investigation into potential fabrication of records is underway, as the matter is escalated to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has taken swift action against Advocate Sanjeev Nasiar, Chief of the AAP Legal Cell, by removing him from his role as Vice Chairman of the Bar Council of Delhi. The decision, made on Monday, follows allegations that cast doubt on the legitimacy of Nasiar's LL.B. degree.

In a move on Sunday, the BCI instructed the Bar Council of Delhi's Secretary to initiate a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the authenticity of Nasiar's academic records, suspected of being fabricated. Advocate Nasiar, through Senior Lawyer Ramesh Gupta, sought an urgent hearing before the bench of Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru on Monday, a request that was promptly granted.

The BCI, after a session on December 7, 2024, has resolved to act decisively on allegations of irregularities in the awarding of Nasiar's LL.B. degree from Devi Ahilyabai Vishvavidyalaya in Indore. This decision follows a sub-committee inquiry revealing significant discrepancies, including unauthorized course conduct and questionable documentation, raising concerns about the degree's authenticity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

