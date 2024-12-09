Left Menu

Kerala Government Streamlines Services for Seamless Governance

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan prioritizes reducing bureaucracy, aiming for efficient governance that benefits marginalized communities. He highlights initiatives like online services and annual progress presentations, addressing persistent file backlogs and officials' deviations, while countering misinformation. The government strives for a system that allows citizens to experience genuine benefits without hassle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 13:14 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 13:14 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move to streamline governance, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that his administration is focused on reforming bureaucratic processes to benefit citizens, particularly the underprivileged. Addressing the public at the launch of the Taluk Adalats in Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayan emphasized the need to eliminate the burdensome practice of repeated official visits for grievance redressal.

Vijayan highlighted the responsibility of public servants to aid citizens effectively, noting that the government aims to reinstate the authentic spirit of service in leadership. He affirmed the state's commitment to ensuring citizens receive solutions without the indignity of seeking favors, underlining that this is a fundamental right.

Vijayan outlined his strategy, including the introduction of over 800 online services, aiming for greater accessibility. Acknowledging criticism, he defended the government's transparency and reiterated the need to combat misinformation. Efforts to resolve file backlogs remain ongoing, with stringent measures against non-compliant officials being enacted to enhance operational efficiency across government offices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

