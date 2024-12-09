Left Menu

Supreme Court to Decide on AAP Leader Manish Sisodia's Bail Plea

The Supreme Court will hear the plea of AAP's Manish Sisodia on December 11, seeking relaxation of bail conditions in a liquor policy case. Sisodia, who has marked attendance multiple times, awaits a decision on whether these conditions will be eased.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 13:25 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 13:25 IST
Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Supreme Court is set to review AAP leader Manish Sisodia's plea on December 11, where he requests the easing of bail conditions in an alleged liquor policy irregularities case. Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan have agreed to hear the plea after it was mentioned by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

Previously, the top court ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate to respond to Sisodia's bail appeal. Manish Sisodia has petitioned for relaxation from the current bail conditions requiring him to report to the local police every Monday and Thursday. Representing Sisodia, Senior Advocate Abhishek M Singhvi highlighted his client's respectable status and noted that Sisodia has complied with these conditions 60 times, a demand not placed on any other accused in this case.

In the past, the Supreme Court granted bail to Sisodia while acknowledging his societal ties and low flight risk, noting that the trial involves extensive documentation and numerous witnesses, promising a lengthy process. The bail included strict conditions like passport surrender and regulated police reporting, emphasizing restrictions against evidence tampering or witness influencing.

Manish Sisodia's legal troubles began in February 2023 when he was apprehended by the CBI for alleged misconduct concerning a scrapped excise policy in Delhi, which faced opposition criticism. Accusations imply his pivotal role in the policy's criminal conspiracy, resulting in his current judicial custody. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

