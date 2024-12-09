Parliamentary Clashes: Opposition and Government Spar Over National Issues

India's Parliament faced repeated disruptions, forcing adjournments of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha amid the third week of the Winter Session. Opposition parties demanded discussions on urgent national issues, escalating tensions between political factions.

Leader of the House, JP Nadda, accused Congress of destabilizing efforts, labeling it a 'tool' against India's democratic institutions. Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge rebuffed these claims, asserting Congress's commitment to democratic principles, suggesting the accusations aimed to distract from significant issues.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar stressed the importance of parliamentary decorum, urging members to refrain from actions that stall House proceedings. As opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, protested outside, the parliamentary deadlock persisted, emphasizing the urgent need for constructive dialogue.

