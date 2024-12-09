Parliamentary Clashes: Opposition and Government Spar Over National Issues
The Indian Parliament witnessed disruptions, leading to adjournments for the ongoing Winter Session. Opposition parties sought debate on key issues, while BJP accused Congress of undermining democracy. Exchanges between leaders highlight the deep divide as calls for a more structured debate dominate the narrative in both houses.
- Country:
- India
India's Parliament faced repeated disruptions, forcing adjournments of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha amid the third week of the Winter Session. Opposition parties demanded discussions on urgent national issues, escalating tensions between political factions.
Leader of the House, JP Nadda, accused Congress of destabilizing efforts, labeling it a 'tool' against India's democratic institutions. Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge rebuffed these claims, asserting Congress's commitment to democratic principles, suggesting the accusations aimed to distract from significant issues.
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar stressed the importance of parliamentary decorum, urging members to refrain from actions that stall House proceedings. As opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, protested outside, the parliamentary deadlock persisted, emphasizing the urgent need for constructive dialogue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Parliament
- Adjournments
- Opposition
- BJP
- Congress
- Winter Session
- National Issues
- Nadda
- Kharge
- India
ALSO READ
Political Showdown: Parliament Prepares for Heated Winter Session
Congress Faces Historic Defeat in Maharashtra: A Political Shockwave
Congress Reflects on Maharashtra Election Shock, Meanwhile Priyanka Wins Big in Wayanad
At all-party meeting, Congress called for discussion in Parliament on bribery charges against Adani Group: Pramod Tiwari.
Congress Reflects on Setback in Chelakkara Election