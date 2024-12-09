Turning Tragedy into Triumph: Shruti's Inspiring Comeback

Shruti, a young woman from Wayanad, has transformed personal tragedies into an inspiring story of resilience by joining the government service as a clerk in the Revenue Department.

Having lost her family in a devastating landslide and her fiancé in a subsequent road accident, Shruti's new role marks the beginning of a hopeful chapter, enabled by a supportive state cabinet decision.

Despite health challenges, Shruti is committed to her career and expressed gratitude to everyone who extended support during her darkest days, ensuring her story becomes a beacon of perseverance.

