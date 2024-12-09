Left Menu

Turning Tragedy into Triumph: Shruti's Inspiring Comeback

Shruti, who tragically lost her family and fiancé in separate disasters, has begun a new chapter in her life by joining government service. Supported by the state, she now works in the Revenue Department. Despite ongoing health issues, she is determined to pursue this opportunity with gratitude and optimism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 09-12-2024 15:40 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 14:53 IST
Rain-induced landslides and flash floods Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Shruti, a young woman from Wayanad, has transformed personal tragedies into an inspiring story of resilience by joining the government service as a clerk in the Revenue Department.

Having lost her family in a devastating landslide and her fiancé in a subsequent road accident, Shruti's new role marks the beginning of a hopeful chapter, enabled by a supportive state cabinet decision.

Despite health challenges, Shruti is committed to her career and expressed gratitude to everyone who extended support during her darkest days, ensuring her story becomes a beacon of perseverance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

