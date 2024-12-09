Kerala Nursing Scandal: Rs 700 Crore Fraud Rocks Kuwait Bank

In a significant financial scandal, the Kerala police have registered approximately 10 First Information Reports (FIRs) across various police stations following allegations from a Kuwaiti bank. The bank claims that a large group of Indian nationals, predominantly nurses, secured loans and then defaulted on repayments upon their return to India.

Reports indicate that many of these individuals may have relocated to other countries, including Canada and several European nations. The FIRs were filed based on specific complaints traced back to the bank. According to police statements, the bank is owed approximately Rs 10.21 crore from these cases.

Overall, the Gulf bank in Kuwait has reportedly been defrauded of a staggering Rs 700 crore, involving around 1,425 Indian nationals primarily from Kerala. Authorities have initiated an investigation into these complaints, aiming to scrutinize each case individually and confirm whether these individuals still hold Indian citizenship. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)