Turkish Shares Surge Amid Syrian Developments

In a significant development for Turkish economy, shares of construction and cement companies surged on Monday. This boost comes amidst expectations of economic gains from rebuilding efforts in Syria following the fall of President Bashar al-Assad.

The political shift marks a major event in the Middle East after 13 years of civil war, significantly affecting regional markets. Turkey’s non-metal index saw an increase of 6.5%, with the construction index rising by 2.88%. Meanwhile, the lira slipped slightly by 0.2%.

Global markets responded variably. The Israeli shekel strengthened, while South Korea faced market declines. European markets, including Hungary, experienced gains, reflecting geopolitical and economic influences across the globe.

