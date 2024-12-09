Left Menu

Turkish Shares Surge Amid Syrian Developments

Shares of Turkish construction and cement companies rose sharply on Monday due to optimism over rebuilding efforts in Syria following the recent political shift. The fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad boosted Turkish non-metal and construction indices, while other markets showed mixed reactions to geopolitical and financial developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 17:12 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 16:44 IST
Turkish Shares Surge Amid Syrian Developments
Representative Image Image Credit:

In a significant development for Turkish economy, shares of construction and cement companies surged on Monday. This boost comes amidst expectations of economic gains from rebuilding efforts in Syria following the fall of President Bashar al-Assad.

The political shift marks a major event in the Middle East after 13 years of civil war, significantly affecting regional markets. Turkey’s non-metal index saw an increase of 6.5%, with the construction index rising by 2.88%. Meanwhile, the lira slipped slightly by 0.2%.

Global markets responded variably. The Israeli shekel strengthened, while South Korea faced market declines. European markets, including Hungary, experienced gains, reflecting geopolitical and economic influences across the globe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024