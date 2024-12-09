AI Revolution: Transforming Solar Panel Quality Control

Gautam Solar announced on Monday its application for a patent on an AI-powered system that aims to revolutionize defect detection in solar panels. This cutting-edge technology harnesses the power of advanced imaging and artificial intelligence to significantly enhance the accuracy and efficiency of defect identification in photovoltaic cells.

By integrating comprehensive Electroluminescence (EL) Testing, both before and after production, along with AI-assisted analysis, the system sets a new standard in the solar industry. Gautam Mohanka, Director of Gautam Solar, emphasized that the system will significantly enhance the quality control process, ensuring greater reliability and efficiency in producing technically advanced solar modules.

Meanwhile, the global hospitality company Accor announced the signing of a new property in Chennai. The property, formerly known as 'The Raintree Annan Salai', is to be rebranded as Pullman Chennai Anna Salai and is slated to open in January 2025. It will feature 233 rooms, including 11 suites, alongside various dining options and wellness facilities, underscoring Accor's expansion in southern India.

(With inputs from agencies.)