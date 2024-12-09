Tragedy Strikes at Italian Energy Facility

An explosion at an Eni storage facility in Calenzano, close to Florence, claimed at least two lives and left nine others injured on Monday. The incident has raised serious concerns about safety protocols within the facility.

The municipality of Calenzano reported on its website that rescue operations are ongoing, with four individuals still missing following the blast. The cause of the explosion remains unknown as investigations continue.

Local authorities and emergency services are coordinating efforts to locate the missing individuals while ensuring the safety of the surrounding area. The tragic event has drawn significant attention to the safety measures in place at energy storage facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)