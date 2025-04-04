Supreme Court Allows Jharkhand to Cut Power for Ram Navami Safety
The Supreme Court has allowed Jharkhand to cut power on Ram Navami procession routes to prevent electrocutions, modifying a previous high court decision. This measure has been in place for over two decades. However, power supply to hospitals should remain unaffected, with minimal power cuts on procession routes.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court granted the Jharkhand government and its power distribution company permission to cut power supply along Ram Navami procession routes, in a bid to avert electrocution dangers.
This decision revised a prior directive from the Jharkhand High Court, which had prohibited power cuts during religious processions. The issue was brought to attention by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the JMM-led state government, who emphasized that such precautionary measures have been in practice for over 20 years to prevent accidents during festivities.
The court instructed that power cuts should be minimal and limited to procession routes, while ensuring that hospitals remain unaffected. The chief of Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited is required to submit an undertaking to the high court, confirming the minimized duration of power cuts and the uninterrupted power supply to hospitals, with Ram Navami set to take place on April 6.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cinema halls in Kashmir now remain open during evenings, G20 meeting happened, Muharram procession took place: Amit Shah in RS.
Clash Erupts Over Song During Jharkhand Procession: FIR Lodged
Tensions Erupt During Ram Navami Procession in Hazaribag
Youm-e-Quds Procession Sparks Controversy in Kashmir
Roads are for traffic not namaz, those opposing 'kanwar yatras' should know muharram procession also allowed on road: Adityanath tells PTI.