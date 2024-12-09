Left Menu

Rabi Season Sowing Trends: Wheat Area Expands, Oilseeds Decline

In the current rabi season, wheat sowing has increased slightly by 2.28% to 239.49 lakh hectares, according to the agriculture ministry. Oilseeds have seen a decline in acreage by 4.34%, primarily due to reduced rapeseed-mustard and groundnut areas. Overall, all rabi crop coverage rose by 1.5%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 17:37 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 17:37 IST
Rabi Season Sowing Trends: Wheat Area Expands, Oilseeds Decline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Agriculture has reported a slight increase in wheat sowing during the ongoing rabi season, with the area climbing by 2.28% to 239.49 lakh hectares. Wheat, the primary winter crop, is already seeing promising numbers early into the season.

Conversely, oilseed cultivation has taken a hit, decreasing by 4.34% to 86.52 lakh hectares. This downturn is attributed to reduced cultivation of rapeseed-mustard and groundnut, marking a significant challenge for farmers relying on these crops.

Despite the decline in oilseeds, overall rabi crop acreage has risen by 1.5%, with pulses and coarse cereals also contributing to this growth. As the season progresses, close monitoring of these trends will be crucial for forecasting agricultural output.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024