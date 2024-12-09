Rabi Season Sowing Trends: Wheat Area Expands, Oilseeds Decline

The Ministry of Agriculture has reported a slight increase in wheat sowing during the ongoing rabi season, with the area climbing by 2.28% to 239.49 lakh hectares. Wheat, the primary winter crop, is already seeing promising numbers early into the season.

Conversely, oilseed cultivation has taken a hit, decreasing by 4.34% to 86.52 lakh hectares. This downturn is attributed to reduced cultivation of rapeseed-mustard and groundnut, marking a significant challenge for farmers relying on these crops.

Despite the decline in oilseeds, overall rabi crop acreage has risen by 1.5%, with pulses and coarse cereals also contributing to this growth. As the season progresses, close monitoring of these trends will be crucial for forecasting agricultural output.

