Amid Border Tensions, Amritsar Farmers Rush to Harvest Crops
Local farmers in Amritsar district are hurriedly harvesting crops across the border fence amidst fears of closure. An announcement from the local Gurudwara urged farmers to act swiftly. Despite cooperative border forces, farmers seek more time. Meanwhile, tensions escalate post-Pahalgam terror attack; India takes strong measures against Pakistan.
- Country:
- India
In a tense border village in Amritsar district, local farmers are racing against time to harvest their crops from fields located across the fence. There is growing concern that the gates might soon close, leaving crops at risk. An announcement from the local Gurudwara amplified these fears, urging farmers to act immediately and also to prepare 'tudi' for their cattle.
A farmer highlighted the urgency of the situation, stating, 'Our land lies beyond the fence, and we have been encouraged to harvest our crops within two to three days.' Despite the cooperative stance of the border force, farmers remain anxious and are hoping to secure additional time to complete their harvests.
In the backdrop of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, tensions have further escalated. India has vowed to hold Pakistan accountable for its support of cross-border terrorism, implementing measures such as suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and imposing visa restrictions. The Indian government's decisive actions seek to firmly respond to Pakistan's provocations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amritsar
- farmers
- harvesting
- border
- fence
- Pahalgam
- terror attack
- India
- Pakistan
- Indus Waters Treaty
ALSO READ
Calls for Justice: Tahawwur Rana's Case Reignites 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Memories
Germany's Delayed Patriot Systems: Impact on Ukraine's Defence
Extradited Lahore Man Faces Trial in India for 2008 Terror Attacks
EU Defence Fund Talks: A New Era for Military Investment
Ukrainian Air Defence Triumphs Over Russian Drone Attack