Amid Border Tensions, Amritsar Farmers Rush to Harvest Crops

In a tense border village in Amritsar district, local farmers are racing against time to harvest their crops from fields located across the fence. There is growing concern that the gates might soon close, leaving crops at risk. An announcement from the local Gurudwara amplified these fears, urging farmers to act immediately and also to prepare 'tudi' for their cattle.

A farmer highlighted the urgency of the situation, stating, 'Our land lies beyond the fence, and we have been encouraged to harvest our crops within two to three days.' Despite the cooperative stance of the border force, farmers remain anxious and are hoping to secure additional time to complete their harvests.

In the backdrop of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, tensions have further escalated. India has vowed to hold Pakistan accountable for its support of cross-border terrorism, implementing measures such as suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and imposing visa restrictions. The Indian government's decisive actions seek to firmly respond to Pakistan's provocations.

(With inputs from agencies.)