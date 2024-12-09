Tragic Explosion at Eni Facility Near Florence: A Day of Mourning
A deadly explosion at an Eni-owned fuel storage facility near Florence killed two people, injured nine, and left four missing. Although the fuel storage didn't catch fire, authorities advised locals to stay away. Environmental impact assessments are underway due to smoke and potential waterway contamination.
Two individuals lost their lives, nine sustained injuries, and four remain unaccounted for following a tragic explosion on Monday at a fuel storage facility owned by Italian energy giant Eni, located near Florence.
The incident, which took place in Calenzano, occurred in the loading area and thankfully spared the actual fuel storage facilities, according to Eni's spokesperson. The tragedy has drawn regional sympathy with Tuscany's president, Eugenio Giani, expressing condolences on social media.
The firefighting efforts successfully extinguished the blaze, but Italy's Civil Protection agency has cautioned locals to avoid the area and remain indoors due to the visible smoke. Environmental experts are evaluating potential ecological impacts as the region grapples with this catastrophe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
