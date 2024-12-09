Left Menu

Turkish Cement Shares Surge Amid Syrian Rebuilding Prospects

Shares in Turkish construction and cement sectors have surged as companies prepare to benefit from Syria's anticipated reconstruction after the fall of Bashar al-Assad. Turkey's geographical location and prior trade relations position its companies advantageously in reconstruction efforts amid significant damage assessments and refugee return considerations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 18:32 IST
Turkish Cement Shares Surge Amid Syrian Rebuilding Prospects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Shares in Turkish construction and cement companies saw a substantial increase on Monday, driven by expectations of profiting from the rebuilding of Syria following the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad. Turkey plans to support Syria's reconstruction and facilitate the safe return of Syrian migrants, announced Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Commenting on the prospects, Yakup Toktamıs from Trive Yatirim highlighted, "With the fall of the Assad regime, the reconstruction of Syria is moving forward." Yusuf Dogan of Info Yatırım emphasized significant opportunities await Turkish companies in the construction, cement, and steel industries, given Turkey's strategic geographical location and existing trade ties.

Despite the promising outlook, analysts noted challenges in assessing the exact reconstruction needs due to the unknowns in damage extent and political futures in Syria. The World Bank has estimated $11.4 billion in damage across Syria's major cities since the 2011 conflict onset. As a result, shares in Turkey's top cement and construction sectors notably rose, with Bursa Cimento and Oyak Cimento among those reaching their highest values since mid-2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024