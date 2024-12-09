Tata Power's Ambitious Green Leap in Rajasthan

Tata Power has unveiled plans for a massive Rs 1.2 lakh crore investment in Rajasthan, targeting renewable energy initiatives. Key projects include solar, wind, and hybrid energy endeavors, alongside rooftop solar and EV charging infrastructure.

CEO and MD Praveer Sinha announced at the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit that these efforts will make Rajasthan a power surplus state and help India reach its net-zero carbon goals by 2070. The state currently leads in solar capacity, surpassing 18 GW.

Tata Power's roadmap also promises to generate 28,000 jobs while bringing clean, affordable energy across Rajasthan. The company aims to make significant strides in rooftop solar installations with its 'Ghar Ghar Solar Initiative,' targeting 10 lakh households and executing 50,000 installations monthly.

(With inputs from agencies.)