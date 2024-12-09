Left Menu

Tata Power's Ambitious Green Leap in Rajasthan

Tata Power is set to invest Rs 1.2 lakh crore in Rajasthan, focusing on renewable energy projects such as rooftop solar installations and EV charging infrastructure. The initiative aims to create 28,000 jobs, support India's net-zero target, and position Rajasthan as a clean energy hub.

Updated: 09-12-2024 19:21 IST
Tata Power has unveiled plans for a massive Rs 1.2 lakh crore investment in Rajasthan, targeting renewable energy initiatives. Key projects include solar, wind, and hybrid energy endeavors, alongside rooftop solar and EV charging infrastructure.

CEO and MD Praveer Sinha announced at the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit that these efforts will make Rajasthan a power surplus state and help India reach its net-zero carbon goals by 2070. The state currently leads in solar capacity, surpassing 18 GW.

Tata Power's roadmap also promises to generate 28,000 jobs while bringing clean, affordable energy across Rajasthan. The company aims to make significant strides in rooftop solar installations with its 'Ghar Ghar Solar Initiative,' targeting 10 lakh households and executing 50,000 installations monthly.

