Aadhar Housing Finance Expands Reach in Rajasthan

Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd marked a pivotal expansion on Monday by launching five new branches in Rajasthan. This move extends its presence in the state to 54 branches, with a nationwide footprint of 560.

The expansion was inaugurated by Managing Director and CEO Rishi Anand at the Vidyadhar Nagar branch in Jaipur. The company focuses on delivering affordable home loans to the economically challenged segments, addressing a critical housing shortage in the region.

The company's assets under management in Rajasthan are presently valued at Rs 3000 crore. As part of its strategic growth, Aadhar Housing Finance aims to provide tailored financial services to those with limited access and meet the rising demand for credit in the economically weaker and low-income categories.

