Rajasthan's Solar Surge: A Path to Renewable Power
A 2,000 MW solar park project in Rajasthan, announced by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, will receive 30% central assistance. This initiative, part of Rajasthan's broader renewable energy strategy, aligns with the state's ambitious goal to achieve 125 GW of renewable capacity by 2030.
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi announced a major renewable energy initiative with the approval of a 2,000 MW solar park project in Rajasthan, accompanied by 30% central financial assistance. This development marks a significant step toward transforming Rajasthan into a renewable energy powerhouse.
At the 'Rising Rajasthan: Transition towards a Sustainable Energy Economy' Summit held in Jaipur, Minister Joshi emphasized the collaboration of the central government with stakeholders to enhance the renewable sector. Rajasthan, currently leading in solar power with 24.55 GW capacity, showcases its commitment to renewable energy expansion.
The announcement aligns with Rajasthan's Integrated Clean Energy Policy 2024, which targets 125 GW of renewable capacity by 2030, supporting the national goal of 500 GW. Joshi also advocated for rapid implementation of pivotal initiatives like the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana and the state's Green Hydrogen Policy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
