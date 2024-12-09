Left Menu

Rising Rajasthan: Boosting Economy Through Global Investments

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje laud the Rising Rajasthan Investor Summit, highlighting its potential to increase job opportunities and enhance the state's economy. Prime Minister Modi inaugurates the summit, praising Rajasthan's resources and calling for exploration across various sectors.

09-12-2024
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday commended Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's initiatives for the Rising Rajasthan Investor Summit, underscoring the event's wide international and domestic appeal. 'The enthusiasm for the summit is palpable, and the objectives set by the Chief Minister are commendable. I am optimistic about its success,' Joshi stated.

Prominent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and ex-Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje expressed optimism about the summit's potential impact. 'I'm delighted with the Prime Minister's presence. The investments and proposals from the summit promise to generate employment and invigorate the economy, transforming Rajasthan's prospects,' she remarked.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, ongoing until December 11. He emphasized Rajasthan's reliability and resourcefulness. 'Rajasthan is on the rise, thanks to its comprehensive resources from roadways to railways, making it a prime investment location,' Modi declared, also promoting the 'Wed in India' initiative to boost local tourism.

Highlighting the tourism sector's resilience amid the pandemic, Modi noted, 'India's tourism is setting benchmarks, and Rajasthan leads the way. There is immense potential for development through inviting global nuptials to our palatial landscapes.'

Shifting focus to manufacturing, the Prime Minister cited the Make in India initiative's global impact through low-cost production. 'With exports approximating Rs 84,000 crore, Rajasthan's manufacturing sector is ripe for investment, supported by the progressive MSME policy,' Modi affirmed, urging exploration of Rajasthan's diverse sectors to foster state progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

