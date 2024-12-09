Gujarat's GRIT Takes Center Stage in Policy Innovation

The inaugural meeting of the Governing Body of the Gujarat Institution for Transformation (GRIT) took place in Gandhinagar, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, according to a press release on Monday. Discussions centered around GRIT's broadened responsibilities and structural arrangements. Newly appointed CEO, S. Aparna, presented an outline of the initial initiatives and the institution's future direction.

GRIT is set to operate as a think tank and innovation hub for the state government, working in collaboration with various departments to formulate action plans based on the Task Force Committee's recommendations. Chief Minister Patel emphasized the importance of GRIT conducting data-driven analyses of the social impacts and benefits of state and central government welfare schemes during the meeting.

The meeting witnessed participation from Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai, Health Minister Rushikesh Patel, Industries Minister Balvantsinh Rajput, Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel, and Education Minister Kuber Dindor. A significant discussion point was the expansion of the Growth Hub Model, initially piloted in Surat by NITI Aayog, with proposals for GRIT to facilitate its institutionalization and gradual expansion across other regions of Gujarat.

In a strategic move, GRIT signed an MOU with IIM Ahmedabad to leverage the institute's expertise, skills, and networks in addressing key governmental challenges and initiatives. This MOU was formalized by S. Aparna and IIM Ahmedabad Director Bharat Bhasker, in the presence of CM Patel, the Ministers, and IIM Ahmedabad Chairman Pankaj Patel. Key attendees included Dr. Hasmukh Adhia, Chief Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister; Chief Secretary Raj Kumar; Additional Chief Secretaries Pankaj Joshi and M.K. Das; Principal Secretary of the Finance Department Dr. T. Natarajan; and Secretary to the Chief Minister Avantika Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)