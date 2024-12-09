Tragic Morning Collision in Vasant Kunj Claims Three Lives

A fatal collision in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area claimed the lives of three passengers, including two women, when a truck slammed into a stationary bus on Monday morning. Officials identified the victims as 19-year-olds Abhishek and Nidhi, along with 50-year-old Kanta Devi, all hailing from Uttar Pradesh.

According to police reports, the tragic accident occurred as the victims were collecting their luggage from behind the bus. Authorities noted that all three individuals died instantly on the scene.

Police swiftly responded to the incident, retrieving the bodies and sending them for a post-mortem. The truck driver, Tofeeq from Alwar, Rajasthan, sustained injuries and is currently receiving treatment at Safdarjung Hospital. Law enforcement registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the investigation is ongoing as more details are awaited.

