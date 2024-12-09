Left Menu

Tragic Morning Collision in Vasant Kunj Claims Three Lives

A tragic accident in Delhi's Vasant Kunj led to three fatalities as a truck struck a stationary bus. The victims, all from Uttar Pradesh, were retrieving luggage when they were hit. The truck's driver was hospitalized. Police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 23:23 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 23:23 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fatal collision in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area claimed the lives of three passengers, including two women, when a truck slammed into a stationary bus on Monday morning. Officials identified the victims as 19-year-olds Abhishek and Nidhi, along with 50-year-old Kanta Devi, all hailing from Uttar Pradesh.

According to police reports, the tragic accident occurred as the victims were collecting their luggage from behind the bus. Authorities noted that all three individuals died instantly on the scene.

Police swiftly responded to the incident, retrieving the bodies and sending them for a post-mortem. The truck driver, Tofeeq from Alwar, Rajasthan, sustained injuries and is currently receiving treatment at Safdarjung Hospital. Law enforcement registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the investigation is ongoing as more details are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

