Himachal CM Emphasizes Social Security and Health Initiatives

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu held a pivotal meeting on Monday with the Social Justice and Empowerment Department, emphasizing a robust boost in social welfare schemes. The review aimed at shaping an online application platform for these initiatives, underlining the government's commitment to fortifying the social security sector with a notable 30% allocation from additional resources.

The state's fiscal blueprint introduced social security pensions for 40,000 new beneficiaries, as unveiled in the current financial year's budget. Sukhu reaffirmed the administration's pledge to address health concerns for widows' children and cancer patients under Indira Gandhi Sukh Shiksha Yojna. The focus is on comprehensive health coverage and financial support.

In health and nutrition, protein supplements are set to bolster pregnant and nursing mothers through anganwadis. A committee from the health and education sectors will ensure the quality of nutritional supplies. Sukhu also announced the development of a high-end de-addiction center in Sirmaur and further efforts in educational facilities for specially-abled children, highlighting a forward-thinking approach to social challenges.

