Run and Win: China's Marathon Offers Cows and Fish as Prizes
A half marathon in Jilin, China, offers unique prizes like a cow, fish, and geese to attract participants and promote local produce. The event has sparked interest on social media and highlights the growing popularity of marathon running in China, with 622 events held in 2023.
A half marathon in China's Jilin province has grabbed attention with its unusual prize offerings. The Nong'an Taipingchi Ice and Snow half marathon, scheduled for December 29, awards its top finishers a cow, which can be exchanged for 6,000 yuan. Runners-up will receive wild fish, and other participants can claim geese, ducks, or roosters.
The announcement has become a trending topic on Chinese social media platforms, particularly Weibo. The event takes place in Nong'an County's Wetland Park, a significant agricultural area. In recent years, marathon running has surged in popularity in China, with 622 events organized in 2023 alone, as reported by the Chinese Athletics Association.
In a bid to capitalize on this trend, smaller cities and counties have begun launching their own running events. Public engagement on social media is evident, with discussions revolving around sportswear, equipment, and training. Recent statistics from Xinhua News Agency highlight that over 30 marathons were held in China between November 2 and 3, involving around 400,000 participants.
(With inputs from agencies.)
