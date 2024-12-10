Left Menu

BSF Tightens Grip: Multiple Arrests Along Indo-Bangladesh Border

The Border Security Force (BSF) has made a spate of arrests along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Tripura, capturing three Bangladeshi nationals, an Indian tout, and a Nigerian attempting unauthorized cross-border movements. These operations, involving several agencies, aim to curb illegal infiltration and exfiltration activities.

Updated: 10-12-2024 11:44 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 11:44 IST
Arrested Nigerian national (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Border Security Force (BSF) has intensified its surveillance and operations along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Tripura, leading to a series of noteworthy arrests this week.

On receiving precise intelligence, the BSF set up a strategic ambush at Kaiyedhepa in Sepahijala district, apprehending a Nigerian national, Maxwel Nweke, who was reportedly trying to sneak into Bangladesh from India. Subsequent investigations led to the arrest of a local Indian facilitator, Suraj Prasad, identified as a known tout, attempting to escape the scene on a motorcycle.

In another operation, BSF officials detained a 15-year-old Bangladeshi girl near Mangroli, north Tripura, allegedly crossing into India by scaling the border fence. Separately, two Bangladeshi nationals aiming to travel to Kolkata by train were intercepted, accompanied by two children, after entering India illegally. In collaboration with the Government Railway Police, Railway Protection Force, and intelligence agencies, authorities continue to probe this incident, suspecting a broader trafficking network.

