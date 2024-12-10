Left Menu

Guwahati Police Disbands Inter-State Bike Theft Ring

Guwahati Police have dismantled a sophisticated inter-state bike theft ring, apprehending six individuals. Acting on a tip-off, authorities made arrests in Assam and Meghalaya, recovering stolen bikes and equipment used in the crimes. Further investigations are underway.

Guwahati Police bust inter-state vehicle lifters gang (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Guwahati Police have dismantled an inter-state vehicle theft ring, leading to the apprehension of six suspects, as confirmed by officials on Monday. Diganta Barah, Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, announced that the operation was initiated following a tip-off from a reliable source and carried out by the Gorchuk police station.

Among those apprehended were three seasoned bike thieves: Md Abdul Hanif Seikh, aged 32, Md Rafiq Ali, aged 30, and Md Jakir Hussain, aged 27. Their capture led to further revelations, enabling the Gorchuk police, with the cooperation of Meghalaya police, to arrest three additional suspects near the Bangladesh border in Meghalaya.

The additional suspects, identified as Dibormi Amrynsong, Tunadahun Matra, and Rimiki Suchiag, were taken into custody. Subsequent searches led to the recovery of three stolen bikes from locations including Jowai Bypass and Karkhana village near the India-Bangladesh border. The police also confiscated numerous implements and tools used for breaking locks, like master keys and an iron cutter. A detailed investigation is still ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

