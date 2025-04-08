Left Menu

Meghalaya Cabinet Introduces New Benefits and Legislative Amendments

The Meghalaya Cabinet approved free electricity, mobile recharge, and petrol for retired judges. Amendments to language laws making Khasi and Garo associate official languages and new witness protection laws were also passed. Retired chief secretary PS Thangkhiew appointed as Chairman of the Meghalaya Farmers' Empowerment Commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 08-04-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 16:48 IST
Meghalaya Cabinet Introduces New Benefits and Legislative Amendments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Meghalaya Cabinet has introduced a range of new benefits and legislative amendments aimed at improving governance and inclusivity within the state. On Tuesday, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced the Cabinet's approval of proposals to provide free electricity, mobile recharge, and petrol allowances to retired chief justices and judges of the state's high court.

Key measures include an update to the Retired Judges' Secretarial Assistant and Domestic Help Rules 2013. This enhancement includes up to 1000 units of reimbursed electricity per month, Rs 4,200 per month plus taxes for mobile connectivity, and 100 litres of petrol costs each month.

Additionally, changes to the Meghalaya State Language Act 2005 have been sanctioned, designating Khasi and Garo as associate official languages for district-level examinations. The Cabinet has also approved new criminal laws to protect witnesses under the Meghalaya Witness Protection Scheme, 2025, and announced a search committee led by PS Dkhar for appointing a Lokayukta.

(With inputs from agencies.)

