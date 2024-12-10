Tragic Collision in Vasant Kunj: Three Killed in Early Morning Accident

A tragic accident unfolded in the Vasant Kunj North area of South West District early Monday, as a speeding truck collided with a bus, leading to the untimely death of three individuals. The incident occurred while the victims were unloading their luggage, just outside the Lohmod Hotel.

Upon receiving a report of the accident, police promptly arrived at the scene and apprehended the truck driver, identified as Taufiq, a 25-year-old resident of Rajasthan. The victims, tragically identified as Nidhi (19), her mother-in-law Kanta Devi (50), both from Etah, Uttar Pradesh, and Abhishek (19), the bus helper, succumbed to their injuries at a nearby hospital.

The doomed bus was traveling from Firozabad to Delhi and was scheduled to continue to Kapashera. Meanwhile, Nidhi and Kanta Devi intended to disembark at Mahipalpur. Authorities have seized the truck and the bus as part of their ongoing investigation, with further details on the case still pending.

