Chill Grips Northern India as Temperatures Plummet

Northern India is experiencing a cold wave as temperatures drop significantly. In Delhi, the minimum temperature dipped to 8 degrees Celsius, with similar weather patterns observed in other regions, including Jammu and Kashmir, where temperatures plunged to a low of -2 degrees Celsius under partly cloudy skies.

Uttar Pradesh is witnessing comparable conditions, with Kanpur residents gathering around fires due to the cold, as the mercury fell to 8 degrees Celsius. Kolkata in West Bengal recorded a temperature of 19.8 degrees Celsius, while in Ahmedabad it was 18 degrees Celsius at 10 am.

Residents of Delhi, including Rajkumar and Rajesh, expressed their enjoyment of the cooler weather, attributing a pleasant atmosphere to the chill. Meanwhile, tourists like Jiya Mehra and local visitors such as Vipin Saini at India Gate highlighted the cold's necessity for agriculture, emphasizing its role in crop support.

The air quality in Delhi remains a concern, categorized as 'poor' on Tuesday. A thin smog layer restricted visibility, with the Central Pollution Control Board reporting an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 224 at 8 am and higher levels in various parts of the city, marking ongoing environmental challenges.

