Amit Shah's Strategic Visit to Jammu and Kashmir Amidst Border Tensions

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, focusing on inspecting security operations against Pakistani terrorists at the BSF Outpost 'Vinay' in Kathua. He also met with BJP officials and will review various development and security measures across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 07-04-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 13:36 IST
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has embarked on a pivotal three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, where he is actively assessing security measures amidst ongoing operations targeting Pakistani terrorists in the Kathua district.

Amit Shah arrived in the Hiranagar sector via helicopter around noon on Monday and visited BSF Outpost 'Vinay', joined by high-ranking officials, including BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chaudhary and J-K Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, to evaluate the ground realities.

In addition to his border security assessment, Shah has engaged BJP MLAs and officials, emphasized the party's continued commitment to prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir, and is set to review various development and security initiatives at meetings scheduled at the Raj Bhavan in Srinagar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

