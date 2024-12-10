Stride Capital Unveils Ambitious Fourth Fund

Stride Capital announced the launch of its fourth venture debt fund on Tuesday, setting a target corpus of USD 300 million, which it aims to close within a year.

The company has surpassed USD 1 billion in debt commitments, backing over 150 portfolio companies, highlighting its influence in India's expanding startup ecosystem.

Stride Ventures managing partner Apoorva Sharma anticipates the first closure of this fund early next year, while Founder Ishpreet Singh Gandhi emphasizes the significance of venture debt in supporting entrepreneurial growth, with substantial investments in firms like BlueStone, Upstox, and Pharmeasy.

