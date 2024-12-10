Left Menu

European Shares Dip Amid China Concerns and Inflation Focus

European shares ended an eight-day winning streak, with mining losses triggered by lackluster Chinese trade data offsetting previous gains from stimulus hopes. The STOXX 600 fell 0.2%, with major declines in resources and notable movements in healthcare and automobile stocks. Attention shifts to upcoming U.S. inflation data affecting interest rate decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 13:56 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 13:56 IST
European Shares Dip Amid China Concerns and Inflation Focus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares halted an eight-sessions streak of gains on Tuesday, driven down by losses in the mining sector. The previous rally, fueled by China's stimulus promises, waned as disappointing trade data from the region emerged. Analysts now turn their eyes towards U.S. inflation statistics.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index decreased by 0.2% to 520.02 at 0810 GMT, with the FTSE 100 in the UK dropping by 0.5%, leading declines across Europe. Basic resources took the hardest hit due to weak demand signals from China, while sectors such as healthcare and automobiles saw minor gains of 0.4% and 0.2%, respectively.

Germany's DAX index also fell by 0.2% following stagnant domestic inflation at 2.4% for November, matching early estimates. U.S. inflation data set for release on Wednesday may sway investment trends by reinforcing expectations of an interest rate cut anticipated on December 18.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024