Left Menu

Germany's Industrial Resolve

Chancellor Olaf Scholz vows to defend Germany's status as an industrial hub, emphasizing its importance amid Ford's job cuts in Cologne. Scholz also advocates for Europe-wide sales incentives to boost electric car adoption during his campaign for a second term.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 10-12-2024 15:49 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 15:40 IST
Germany's Industrial Resolve
Olaf Scholz Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Germany

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has firmly committed to safeguarding Germany's position as a key industrial player. This statement came after a recent meeting with the works council at Ford's Cologne plant, where the U.S. automaker is planning to cut jobs.

Addressing industrial concerns, Scholz reassured that Germany will continue to stand strong as an industrial center.

Away from national borders, Scholz urged for Europe-wide incentives to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles, linking it to his campaign for a second term ahead of February's snap elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024