Germany's Industrial Resolve
Chancellor Olaf Scholz vows to defend Germany's status as an industrial hub, emphasizing its importance amid Ford's job cuts in Cologne. Scholz also advocates for Europe-wide sales incentives to boost electric car adoption during his campaign for a second term.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz has firmly committed to safeguarding Germany's position as a key industrial player. This statement came after a recent meeting with the works council at Ford's Cologne plant, where the U.S. automaker is planning to cut jobs.
Addressing industrial concerns, Scholz reassured that Germany will continue to stand strong as an industrial center.
Away from national borders, Scholz urged for Europe-wide incentives to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles, linking it to his campaign for a second term ahead of February's snap elections.
