Ecuador's Power Outages: Coming to an End by Dec. 20

Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa announced the end of power outages by Dec. 20. The country has faced significant energy shortages, experiencing up to 14-hour daily outages. Noboa attributed the crisis to climate change and the previous government's mismanagement, promising a resolution soon.

Ecuador

President Daniel Noboa of Ecuador announced on Tuesday that the nation will see an end to power outages by December 20. This comes as a significant relief to citizens after enduring persistent energy shortages in recent months.

Ecuador has been grappling with a severe energy crisis, leading to power cuts lasting as long as 14 hours daily. These outages have disrupted daily life and economic activity across the country.

Noboa pointed to climate change and the negligence of past administrations as key factors exacerbating the electricity crisis. He assured the public of his commitment to resolving the crisis and restoring stability to Ecuador's energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

