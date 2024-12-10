Left Menu

Tripura Unites for Human Rights Day: A Celebration of Justice and Equality

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha marked Human Rights Day with a significant program in Agartala, celebrating the global dedication to equality, justice, and dignity. The event saw participation from various dignitaries reaffirming their commitment to human rights and inclusivity, reflecting India's pivotal role in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 19:06 IST
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha (Photo/X :@DrManikSaha2) . Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

On Human Rights Day, observed annually on December 10, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha joined a commemorative program at Rabindra Bhawan, Agartala. The event underlined the universal importance of safeguarding and promoting human rights, reiterating the global promise to uphold equality, justice, and dignity for every individual.

This day marks the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights by the United Nations General Assembly in 1948. In Tripura, the event attracted officials, dignitaries, and civil society members, all converging to enhance a culture of respect and inclusion within and beyond the state.

In a statement on the eve of Human Rights Day, Vijaya Bharathi Sayani, acting chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission, extended her greetings and highlighted India's vital contribution to the landmark document. She stressed that Human Rights Day is a formidable reminder of the inalienable rights each person is born with, reflecting on the day's significance since 1950.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

