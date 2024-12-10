Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024: A New Era in Indian Maritime Legislation

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday saw the introduction of the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024, a groundbreaking piece of legislation set to revolutionize India's maritime industry. Spearheaded by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, the bill seeks to broaden the scope for vessel ownership under the Indian flag, enhancing the nation's maritime presence.

Central to the bill is the establishment of a government-notified body tasked with overseeing security measures related to both vessels and port facilities. This legislative move underscores the urgency of repealing the dated Merchant Shipping Act of 1958, aiming for a dynamic framework to meet the demands of India's burgeoning economy.

The bill's provisions extend to permitting the registration of foreign vessels chartered by Indian operators, thereby opening new avenues for international trade. Additionally, it addresses maritime education, ensuring Indian seafarers are aptly certified to work globally. Environmental safeguards are also a priority, with mandates on pollution prevention and containment, alongside empowerment of authorities to manage unsafe or abandoned vessels.

(With inputs from agencies.)