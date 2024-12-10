Left Menu

Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024: A New Era in Indian Maritime Legislation

The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024, introduced in the Lok Sabha, aims to expand vessel ownership eligibility, bolster Indian shipping tonnage, and enhance maritime safety and environmental standards. It replaces the outdated 1958 Act, aligning with India's growing economic needs. New measures for vessel registration, pollution prevention, and maritime education are included.

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday saw the introduction of the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024, a groundbreaking piece of legislation set to revolutionize India's maritime industry. Spearheaded by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, the bill seeks to broaden the scope for vessel ownership under the Indian flag, enhancing the nation's maritime presence.

Central to the bill is the establishment of a government-notified body tasked with overseeing security measures related to both vessels and port facilities. This legislative move underscores the urgency of repealing the dated Merchant Shipping Act of 1958, aiming for a dynamic framework to meet the demands of India's burgeoning economy.

The bill's provisions extend to permitting the registration of foreign vessels chartered by Indian operators, thereby opening new avenues for international trade. Additionally, it addresses maritime education, ensuring Indian seafarers are aptly certified to work globally. Environmental safeguards are also a priority, with mandates on pollution prevention and containment, alongside empowerment of authorities to manage unsafe or abandoned vessels.

