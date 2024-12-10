Uttarakhand CM Takes Initiative Against Winter Cold for the Homeless

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stepped into action on Tuesday evening to protect the state's homeless population from the biting cold. At the ISBT in Dehradun, CM Dhami distributed blankets among destitute individuals and those residing in slums, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

During an unannounced inspection at the night shelter in Transport Nagar ISBT, Dhami assessed various facilities and engaged with residents on their well-being. He instructed officials to ensure a supply of warm clothing, distribute blankets, and maintain bonfires to fend off the cold for both residents and travelers at the ISBT.

Emphasizing a commitment to public service, Dhami highlighted the urgency of enacting measures to protect children, women, Divyangjans, and the sick. The distribution of essential items and food supplies was mandated to be prompt, with public service at the forefront of the state's priorities throughout the winter season.

