Nuclear Plant Walkout Sparks Energy Supply Disruption in Northern France
Striking workers at the Paluel nuclear plant in France disrupted 1.5 gigawatts of electricity amid salary negotiations. The disruption, affecting reactors Paluel 2 and 4, contributed to a 4% drop in France's electricity output. Despite this, France remains a net power exporter. Europe's power prices continue to rise due to reduced wind energy and colder weather.
On Tuesday, striking workers at the Paluel nuclear power plant in northern France disrupted the electricity supply by about 1.5 gigawatts, as reported by state-run power giant EDF.
The disruption, which occurs during the final day of salary negotiations, impacted the Paluel 2 and 4 reactors. Meanwhile, the Paluel 3 reactor is under maintenance, and the 1 reactor is operating normally.
Although the strike was localized, it follows an earlier disruption in hydropower output. The total 2.5 gigawatts of disrupted power output equaled about 4% of France's electricity production at 1045 GMT. France is still projected to remain a net power exporter, despite Europe's rising power prices due to dwindling wind power in Germany and colder temperatures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
