Nuclear Plant Walkout Sparks Energy Supply Disruption in Northern France

On Tuesday, striking workers at the Paluel nuclear power plant in northern France disrupted the electricity supply by about 1.5 gigawatts, as reported by state-run power giant EDF.

The disruption, which occurs during the final day of salary negotiations, impacted the Paluel 2 and 4 reactors. Meanwhile, the Paluel 3 reactor is under maintenance, and the 1 reactor is operating normally.

Although the strike was localized, it follows an earlier disruption in hydropower output. The total 2.5 gigawatts of disrupted power output equaled about 4% of France's electricity production at 1045 GMT. France is still projected to remain a net power exporter, despite Europe's rising power prices due to dwindling wind power in Germany and colder temperatures.

