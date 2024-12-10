IB Officer Arrested for Bomb Hoax on Kolkata-Bound Flight: Police Investigation Underway

In a startling development on November 14, an Intelligence Bureau officer was apprehended by Raipur police after a bomb hoax on a Kolkata-bound flight originating from Nagpur, officials reported on Tuesday. The alarming incident prompted an emergency landing at Raipur airport after the accused passenger, identified as Animesh Mandal, allegedly raised a false bomb alert during the flight.

Law enforcement officials were alerted to the potential threat by Air Traffic Control, and a swift investigation ensued. During interrogation, police discovered that the bomb threat was unfounded. According to Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh, the individual suspected of being an IB officer was, indeed, confirmed by IB personnel.

The detainee now faces charges under various provisions of the Civil Aviation Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act of 2023. "The accused has been arrested and currently remains in judicial custody," SSP Singh stated. Authorities are continuing their investigation as more details are anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)