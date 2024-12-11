Left Menu

Drone Strike Escalates Tensions at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

A drone hit an IAEA vehicle near Ukraine's Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, with no casualties reported. The incident highlights tensions, with Ukraine blaming Russia for the attack, demanding a response from international bodies. Russia has not commented, while safety concerns at the plant continue amid ongoing conflict.

Updated: 11-12-2024 00:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A drone strike targeting an official vehicle of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has raised alarm near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is under Russian control. The attack resulted in severe damage to the vehicle, although no casualties were reported, according to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of deliberately targeting the IAEA, describing it as an act of blatant disregard for international law and institutions. While Moscow has yet to issue a statement, Grossi has condemned the attack, emphasizing the significant dangers posed by targeting nuclear facilities and their personnel during conflicts.

Both Ukraine and Russia have previously traded accusations over the safety of Europe's largest nuclear power plant since Russia seized it in 2022. The recent attack underscores the ongoing peril at the site, with international entities being called upon for decisive interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

