First Russian Soldier Convicted for Desertion and Voluntary Surrender

A Russian military court sentenced soldier Roman Ivanishin to 15 years in prison after convicting him of desertion and voluntary surrender to Ukraine. This marks Russia's first prosecution of such a case following the introduction of the crime in September 2022. Ivanishin had criticized Russia's campaign in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 15-04-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 13:31 IST
A Russian military court has sentenced Roman Ivanishin, a soldier, to 15 years in prison for desertion and voluntary surrender to Ukraine, as reported by the Kommersant newspaper. This is the first case of its kind since Russia introduced legislation against voluntary surrender in September 2022.

The court on the Sakhalin island found Ivanishin guilty of attempting to voluntarily surrender in addition to the primary charges. Serving as a miner in civilian life and a veteran of the Chechen wars, Ivanishin was mobilized in 2022 to fight in the Donetsk region. His trial was conducted in secrecy, with Ivanishin refuting all charges.

Captured by Ukrainian forces in June 2023, Ivanishin appeared in a video denouncing Russia's military efforts and urging defections, although it remains unclear if he was coerced. He was part of a prisoner swap and returned to Russia in January 2024, where he faced investigation. His defence called for an acquittal due to a lack of evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

