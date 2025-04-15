Russia and US Struggle Over Ukraine Peace Deal
Russia's Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, stated that reaching a consensus with the United States on vital components of a potential peace deal to end the conflict in Ukraine is challenging. Discussions on these elements are ongoing, highlighting the complexities involved in negotiations between Moscow and Washington.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 15-04-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 10:57 IST
- Country:
- Russia
In a recent interview, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov revealed the difficulties in negotiating a peace agreement with the United States to resolve the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Lavrov, speaking with the Kommersant newspaper, acknowledged that agreeing on the key elements of a settlement is not easy, pointing to ongoing discussions.
The statement underscores the complexity and delicate nature of diplomacy between Moscow and Washington as they navigate the path to peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- US
- Ukraine
- peace deal
- Sergei Lavrov
- negotiations
- conflict
- settlement
- Moscow
- Washington
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Intensified US Airstrikes Shake Yemen's Capital: A Closer Look at the Ongoing Conflict
Russo-Ukrainian Conflict: Strikes on Energy Facilities Escalate Tensions
Tremors and Turmoil: Quake and Conflict Shake Southeast Asia
Conflict and Leadership Crisis in Manipur: Challenges and Changes
Mass Grave Tragedy: Red Crescent Workers Killed in Gaza Conflict