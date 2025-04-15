Left Menu

Russia and US Struggle Over Ukraine Peace Deal

Russia's Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, stated that reaching a consensus with the United States on vital components of a potential peace deal to end the conflict in Ukraine is challenging. Discussions on these elements are ongoing, highlighting the complexities involved in negotiations between Moscow and Washington.

Updated: 15-04-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 10:57 IST
In a recent interview, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov revealed the difficulties in negotiating a peace agreement with the United States to resolve the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Lavrov, speaking with the Kommersant newspaper, acknowledged that agreeing on the key elements of a settlement is not easy, pointing to ongoing discussions.

The statement underscores the complexity and delicate nature of diplomacy between Moscow and Washington as they navigate the path to peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

