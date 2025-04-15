Russia and US Struggle Over Ukraine Peace Deal

In a recent interview, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov revealed the difficulties in negotiating a peace agreement with the United States to resolve the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Lavrov, speaking with the Kommersant newspaper, acknowledged that agreeing on the key elements of a settlement is not easy, pointing to ongoing discussions.

The statement underscores the complexity and delicate nature of diplomacy between Moscow and Washington as they navigate the path to peace.

