Sanjay Malhotra Takes Helm as RBI Governor Amid Economic Uncertainty
Sanjay Malhotra becomes the 26th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, succeeding Shaktikanta Das at a pivotal time of economic challenges. With GDP growth slowing and inflation high, Malhotra's appointment may signal a shift in monetary policy, as analysts predict potential interest rate cuts.
- Country:
- India
Sanjay Malhotra has officially assumed his role as the 26th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), marking a new chapter for the central bank at a critical economic juncture.
Arriving at the RBI headquarters on Wednesday, Malhotra was received by senior officials, as confirmed by the institution through social media announcements accompanied by photographs. His appointment follows his recent tenure as the Revenue Secretary.
Tasked with navigating the challenges of declining GDP growth and heightened inflation, analysts suggest Malhotra's leadership may lead to interest rate adjustments in February. Malhotra is expected to articulate his strategic priorities during a press interaction later today.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Euro Zone Bond Yields Rise Amid Inflation and Trade Policy Concerns
Euro Zone Bond Yields Stabilize as Inflation Gauge Dips Below Target
Indian Stock Market Rally Stalls Amid Earnings Concerns and Inflation Woes
Euro Zone Bond Yields and Inflation Dynamics: Market Moves Amid Global Policy Shifts
Wall Street Woes: Tech Stocks Tumble Amid Inflation Concerns