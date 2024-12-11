Sanjay Malhotra Takes Helm as RBI Governor Amid Economic Uncertainty

Sanjay Malhotra has officially assumed his role as the 26th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), marking a new chapter for the central bank at a critical economic juncture.

Arriving at the RBI headquarters on Wednesday, Malhotra was received by senior officials, as confirmed by the institution through social media announcements accompanied by photographs. His appointment follows his recent tenure as the Revenue Secretary.

Tasked with navigating the challenges of declining GDP growth and heightened inflation, analysts suggest Malhotra's leadership may lead to interest rate adjustments in February. Malhotra is expected to articulate his strategic priorities during a press interaction later today.

(With inputs from agencies.)