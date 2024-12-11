Left Menu

Sanjay Malhotra Takes Helm as RBI Governor Amid Economic Uncertainty

Sanjay Malhotra becomes the 26th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, succeeding Shaktikanta Das at a pivotal time of economic challenges. With GDP growth slowing and inflation high, Malhotra's appointment may signal a shift in monetary policy, as analysts predict potential interest rate cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-12-2024 12:48 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 12:48 IST
Sanjay Malhotra Takes Helm as RBI Governor Amid Economic Uncertainty
Sanjay Malhotra
  • Country:
  • India

Sanjay Malhotra has officially assumed his role as the 26th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), marking a new chapter for the central bank at a critical economic juncture.

Arriving at the RBI headquarters on Wednesday, Malhotra was received by senior officials, as confirmed by the institution through social media announcements accompanied by photographs. His appointment follows his recent tenure as the Revenue Secretary.

Tasked with navigating the challenges of declining GDP growth and heightened inflation, analysts suggest Malhotra's leadership may lead to interest rate adjustments in February. Malhotra is expected to articulate his strategic priorities during a press interaction later today.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024