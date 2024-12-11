Left Menu

India's Atomic Power Surge: A Decade of Transformation

India's atomic power capacity has doubled from 4,780 megawatts to 8,081 megawatts over the past decade and is projected to triple by 2031. Union Minister Jitendra Singh credits the progress to technical expertise and political support, highlighting atomic energy's role in agriculture, healthcare, and energy security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 13:21 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 13:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India's atomic power capacity has seen significant growth, nearly doubling over the past decade from 4,780 megawatts to 8,081 megawatts. This transformation is set to continue, with the capacity projected to triple by 2031, according to Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Singh attributed the sector's development to both technical expertise and a supportive political climate since 2014. 'The capacity developed in the past ten years equals what was achieved over the previous sixty years,' he stated.

Singh also highlighted the broader applications of atomic energy, including its use in agriculture and healthcare. He pointed out that India holds 21% of the world's thorium reserves and is actively working on projects that will reduce reliance on imported materials.

