A concerning incident has been reported by Russian authorities, claiming that Ukraine's armed forces attacked a convoy used to transport experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on December 10.

According to IAEA Director General Mariano Grossi, a drone strike severely damaged one of the agency's official vehicles on the road to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

The event underscores mounting tensions and risks associated with the ongoing conflict in the region, with implications for nuclear safety and international peacekeeping efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)