Drone Strike on IAEA Convoy Raises Alarm
Ukraine's armed forces allegedly attacked a convoy carrying International Atomic Energy Agency experts on December 10. A drone reportedly hit an official vehicle, causing severe damage. The incident occurred on the route to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, according to IAEA Director General Mariano Grossi.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 11-12-2024 13:47 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 13:21 IST
- Country:
- Russia
A concerning incident has been reported by Russian authorities, claiming that Ukraine's armed forces attacked a convoy used to transport experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on December 10.
According to IAEA Director General Mariano Grossi, a drone strike severely damaged one of the agency's official vehicles on the road to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
The event underscores mounting tensions and risks associated with the ongoing conflict in the region, with implications for nuclear safety and international peacekeeping efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia's Rapid Advance: A New Phase in the Ukraine Conflict
Hopes for Ceasefire in Lebanon-Israel Conflict
Lifeline on Wheels: Aid Trucks Set to Alleviate Sudan Famine Amidst Conflict
Hope on Wheels: Sudan Receives Crucial Food Aid Amidst Conflict
Israel, Hezbollah Agree to U.S.-Brokered Ceasefire: A New Dawn in Middle East Conflict