NCW's Nationwide Probe into Women's Issues

The National Commission for Women (NCW) initiated 49 targeted missions across the country from January 2021 to October 2024, with Rajasthan receiving the highest attention. This was revealed by Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur, during a session in the Rajya Sabha.

Rajasthan was a focal point, with 12 delegations dispatched to handle various women's issues within the state. High-profile incidents in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu also compelled the Commission to conduct multiple probes in these regions.

Under the leadership of former NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma, the teams collaborated with state legal services, local police, and civil society organizations, addressing complaints from gender-based violence to systemic failures in protective measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)