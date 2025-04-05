Harassment Scandal Rocks Marketing Firm as Investigations Begin

A shocking case of alleged harassment has emerged from a private marketing firm, where disturbing visuals depicted employees being subjected to degrading treatment. The visuals showed instances of underperforming employees crawling on their knees and licking coins off the floor, sparking a probe by the state Labour department.

Despite the damning evidence, the individual reportedly shown in the visuals denied any mistreatment, attributing the footage to a disgruntled ex-manager. However, the Labour Minister ordered an inquiry, and both the police and labour department are investigating to validate the visuals' authenticity.

This incident has drawn attention from the Kerala State Human Rights Commission and the Youth Commission, both of which have initiated their own probes. Public authorities emphasize that such practices are intolerable in a civilized society, echoing a resounding call for legal action against such behavior.

(With inputs from agencies.)