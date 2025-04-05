Left Menu

Harassment Scandal Rocks Marketing Firm as Investigations Begin

A private marketing firm has been accused of degrading treatment towards underperforming employees, involving dehumanizing acts. Despite the shocking visuals, the alleged victim claims no harassment occurred. Authorities have launched investigations and the incident sparked widespread condemnation, with calls for legal action from various state commissions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 05-04-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 22:47 IST
A shocking case of alleged harassment has emerged from a private marketing firm, where disturbing visuals depicted employees being subjected to degrading treatment. The visuals showed instances of underperforming employees crawling on their knees and licking coins off the floor, sparking a probe by the state Labour department.

Despite the damning evidence, the individual reportedly shown in the visuals denied any mistreatment, attributing the footage to a disgruntled ex-manager. However, the Labour Minister ordered an inquiry, and both the police and labour department are investigating to validate the visuals' authenticity.

This incident has drawn attention from the Kerala State Human Rights Commission and the Youth Commission, both of which have initiated their own probes. Public authorities emphasize that such practices are intolerable in a civilized society, echoing a resounding call for legal action against such behavior.

