Left Menu

Ukraine's Unyielding Path to Europe

Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz declared Ukraine's European integration irreversible while addressing a German-Ukrainian economic forum. Emphasizing Ukraine's energy sector, Scholz noted its need for substantial private investment. He also stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin has failed to achieve any of his war objectives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 11-12-2024 17:53 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 17:53 IST
Ukraine's Unyielding Path to Europe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a bold statement, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz underscored the permanence of Ukraine's European integration. Speaking at a German-Ukrainian economic forum, he emphasized that Russian President Vladimir Putin has failed to meet any of his war objectives.

The Chancellor highlighted the urgency of private investment, particularly in Ukraine's energy sector. He called for international support to secure this vital area of the economy, reflecting confidence in Ukraine's future within the European framework.

Scholz's remarks serve as a strong affirmation of Germany's continued backing of Ukraine amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, positioning Ukraine firmly on the path to European alignment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024