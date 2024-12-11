Ukraine's Unyielding Path to Europe

In a bold statement, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz underscored the permanence of Ukraine's European integration. Speaking at a German-Ukrainian economic forum, he emphasized that Russian President Vladimir Putin has failed to meet any of his war objectives.

The Chancellor highlighted the urgency of private investment, particularly in Ukraine's energy sector. He called for international support to secure this vital area of the economy, reflecting confidence in Ukraine's future within the European framework.

Scholz's remarks serve as a strong affirmation of Germany's continued backing of Ukraine amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, positioning Ukraine firmly on the path to European alignment.

(With inputs from agencies.)