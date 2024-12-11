Opposition Challenges Rajya Sabha Chair in No-Confidence Motion

DMK Rajya Sabha MP Turchi Siva launched a stinging critique against the ruling BJP, asserting that the party's actions in Parliament undermine democratic principles. Siva accused the BJP of silencing opposition voices, with alleged support from the Rajya Sabha Chair, describing these actions as a significant threat to parliamentary democracy.

Earlier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, backed by other opposition leaders, criticized Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar for perceived bias and political favoritism. They accused him of acting as a government spokesperson, compromising the Upper House's dignity, following a face-off over a no-confidence motion against the Chairman.

Kharge further accused the Chairman of partiality in proceedings, alleging his loyalty to the BJP over the Constitution. Emphasizing that the no-confidence motion aims to protect democracy and the Constitution, Rashtriya Janata Dal's Manoj Jha stressed the urgent need to restore democratic values observed during recent proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)