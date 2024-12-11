Left Menu

Opposition Challenges Rajya Sabha Chair in No-Confidence Motion

The DMK and Congress leaders have accused the ruling BJP and Rajya Sabha Chairman of undermining democracy in Parliament. Allegations of bias and favoritism were echoed by opposition leaders, leading to a no-confidence motion against the Chairman. They argue this motion is essential for safeguarding democratic principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 19:12 IST
Opposition Challenges Rajya Sabha Chair in No-Confidence Motion
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Rajya Sabha MP Turchi Siva (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

DMK Rajya Sabha MP Turchi Siva launched a stinging critique against the ruling BJP, asserting that the party's actions in Parliament undermine democratic principles. Siva accused the BJP of silencing opposition voices, with alleged support from the Rajya Sabha Chair, describing these actions as a significant threat to parliamentary democracy.

Earlier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, backed by other opposition leaders, criticized Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar for perceived bias and political favoritism. They accused him of acting as a government spokesperson, compromising the Upper House's dignity, following a face-off over a no-confidence motion against the Chairman.

Kharge further accused the Chairman of partiality in proceedings, alleging his loyalty to the BJP over the Constitution. Emphasizing that the no-confidence motion aims to protect democracy and the Constitution, Rashtriya Janata Dal's Manoj Jha stressed the urgent need to restore democratic values observed during recent proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024